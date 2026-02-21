Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.99 and traded as high as C$22.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$21.88, with a volume of 977,416 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.44.
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.
