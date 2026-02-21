e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

e.Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. e.Digital shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 25,500 shares.

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies.

