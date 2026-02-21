Home Reit (LON:HOME) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13 and traded as high as GBX 13. Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 3,931,302 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £102.77 million, a PE ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13. The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
