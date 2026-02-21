TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as high as C$0.92. TeraGo shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.

TeraGo provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services. TeraGo serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999.

