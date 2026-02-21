Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as high as C$18.83. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.72, with a volume of 18,249 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$976.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.93.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 40.48%.The company had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.38795 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

