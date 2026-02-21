Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,736.40 and traded as high as GBX 4,255. Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,195, with a volume of 20,227 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CKN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarkson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,262.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,014.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,736.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

