Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.96 and traded as high as C$70.60. Emera shares last traded at C$70.17, with a volume of 1,168,789 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Emera from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

Emera Stock Up 0.0%

Insider Transactions at Emera

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.96.

In other news, insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,326. This trade represents a 77.09% decrease in their position. Also, Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total transaction of C$677,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$523,910.75. This represents a 56.39% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Emera

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

