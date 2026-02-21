Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as high as C$1.69. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 162,364 shares changing hands.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 5.48%.The company had revenue of C$35.07 million for the quarter.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns an interest in The Don Mario District. The company primarily operates in the gold and copper mining industry and its products are gold dore and gold & copper concentrates.

