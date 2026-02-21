Disciplina Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 629,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 118,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manuka Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 97,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $69.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

