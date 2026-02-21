Barings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,016 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 48.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

