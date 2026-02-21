Disciplina Capital Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

