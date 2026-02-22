Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Victory Capital were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8,812.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 277,497 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 192.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 418.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,219,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR opened at $75.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $374.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

