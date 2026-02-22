Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Sells $321,736.05 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Edwin Reisz sold 42,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $321,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,567,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,878.95. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of AVAH opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying in recent quarters — firms including Invesco, Millennium, Zimmer Partners and others increased or established positions in Q4, a vote of confidence that can support the stock over the medium term. MarketBeat Institutional Activity

Institutional buying in recent quarters — firms including Invesco, Millennium, Zimmer Partners and others increased or established positions in Q4, a vote of confidence that can support the stock over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Despite recent sales, insiders still retain large, multi‑million‑dollar stakes (CEO, CFO and others remain major shareholders), which can temper panic selling and signal some continued alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Despite recent sales, insiders still retain large, multi‑million‑dollar stakes (CEO, CFO and others remain major shareholders), which can temper panic selling and signal some continued alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest shows zero shares for mid‑February — this is almost certainly a reporting/data anomaly and does not indicate genuine lack of short interest. Treat the short‑interest figure cautiously. Short Interest Data

Reported short interest shows zero shares for mid‑February — this is almost certainly a reporting/data anomaly and does not indicate genuine lack of short interest. Treat the short‑interest figure cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today was below recent averages; low volume can amplify price moves when large blocks or news hit the tape (higher intraday volatility risk).

Trading volume today was below recent averages; low volume can amplify price moves when large blocks or news hit the tape (higher intraday volatility risk). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near $11 — helpful context for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Analyst Summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed: consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near $11 — helpful context for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling Feb. 17–19 by CEO Jeff Shaner — roughly 461,900 shares sold across three days (~$3.4M reported proceeds) — is the primary negative catalyst driving downward pressure as the market interprets sizeable CEO disposals as risk reduction. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling Feb. 17–19 by CEO Jeff Shaner — roughly 461,900 shares sold across three days (~$3.4M reported proceeds) — is the primary negative catalyst driving downward pressure as the market interprets sizeable CEO disposals as risk reduction. Negative Sentiment: Additional senior/executive selling (CFO Matthew Buckhalter, CAO Deborah Stewart, and other insiders including Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) involved hundreds of thousands of shares total across the same dates — a reinforcing negative signal that likely amplified the pullback. Other Insider Filings

Additional senior/executive selling (CFO Matthew Buckhalter, CAO Deborah Stewart, and other insiders including Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) involved hundreds of thousands of shares total across the same dates — a reinforcing negative signal that likely amplified the pullback. Negative Sentiment: Independent coverage singled out the insider selling as the main reason for a recent ~5–6% pullback, increasing market attention on the disposals and reinforcing short‑term selling pressure. AAII Article

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

