Fiverr International’s (FVRR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Fiverr International Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.31. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fiverr International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 19.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 468,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 188.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 526,060 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

