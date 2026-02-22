Scotiabank Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $16.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.
FVRR has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiverr International
Fiverr International Stock Up 3.2%
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 566,636 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,077,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 149,125 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 1,064,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Fiverr International
Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on earnings: Fiverr reported Q4 EPS of $0.86 vs. $0.76 expected and highlighted improved profitability, which helps explain some intraday buying interest. Fiverr Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Some firms still see upside: Goldman Sachs remains a buyer (though it cut its price target), and other analysts have kept neutral/sector-outperform stances — these pockets of support can limit downside. Goldman Sachs lowers price target on FVRR
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and transcript coverage provide context but no big catalyst — several outlets published Q4 call transcripts and sector notes that investors can use to dig into details. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Weak FY2026 outlook & active-buyer decline: Management issued a cautious FY26 guide and reported a sizeable decline in active buyers, which triggered the recent selloff and remains the primary negative driver of sentiment. Why Fiverr Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple downgrades and price-target cuts: Needham, Citigroup, Roth MKM, UBS and others trimmed ratings/targets this week, signaling reduced analyst conviction and increasing selling pressure. Needham downgrades Fiverr
- Negative Sentiment: Structural concerns & AI disruption debate: Some analysts argue slowing growth, a shrinking active-buyer base and AI-driven marketplace changes pose longer-term risks, which keeps the stock under pressure. Fiverr: The Bleeding Will Be Tough To Stop
- Negative Sentiment: Share-price technical/market action: The stock recently hit a multi‑year/52-week low after the guidance and buyer-data headlines — technical pressure can amplify volatility. FVRR stock slumps pre-market as FY26 outlook misses estimates
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiverr International
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.