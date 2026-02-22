Scotiabank Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $16.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 566,636 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,077,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 149,125 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 1,064,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

