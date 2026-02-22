HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DINO. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

NYSE:DINO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.87.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,225,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,764,000 after purchasing an additional 298,735 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 143,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and raised profitability outlook: HF Sinclair reported $1.20 EPS vs. $0.83 expected and revenue of $6.46B vs. $6.19B, showing an operating improvement versus the prior year — this underpins the recent rally. Earnings Transcript

Analyst movements mixed: TD Cowen raised its price target to $50 (maintains a “hold”), which is essentially in line with current trading and not a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Go is on voluntary leave pending a disclosure review — the announcement triggered sharp selling and raised governance and execution uncertainty. CEO Leave Report

CEO Go is on voluntary leave pending a disclosure review — the announcement triggered sharp selling and raised governance and execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud investigations launched by several law firms alleging potential disclosure violations — this raises the risk of regulatory scrutiny, litigation costs and reputational damage that could depress the stock until resolved. Investigation Notice Additional Investigation Report

Multiple securities‑fraud investigations launched by several law firms alleging potential disclosure violations — this raises the risk of regulatory scrutiny, litigation costs and reputational damage that could depress the stock until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrade: Scotiabank lowered its rating on HF Sinclair, adding downward pressure on sentiment amid the governance and legal concerns. Scotiabank Downgrade

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

