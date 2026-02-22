Figma’s (FIG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Figma from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

FIG stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. Figma has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative net margin of 121.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The business had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $95,164.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,588,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,495,952.10. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tyler Herb sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $55,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 195,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,720.36. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,781,925 shares of company stock worth $59,260,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,305,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,879,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $842,687,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Figma in the 4th quarter worth $214,967,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $278,510,000.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

