HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 51,001 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

