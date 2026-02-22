Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.40 Million in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 317.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 282.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 155,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,931,697.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 442,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,516.77. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,653,269 shares of company stock worth $46,973,257. 49.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Klaviyo Stock Down 4.4%

KVYO stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 1.13. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Featured Stories

