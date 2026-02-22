iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $148,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 106,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.3357 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

