JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $170,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

