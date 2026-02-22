abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.34% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $151,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.
More abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and safe‑haven flows: Multiple reports cite escalating U.S.‑Iran tensions that lifted safe‑haven demand and pushed gold to new session highs, a primary driver for inflows into SGOL. Wall Street bears turn tail after gold rises to $5,100/oz, Main Street bullishness unchanged as Iran tensions mount
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish price action — gold reclaimed $5,000 and held above that level, reinforcing investor confidence in bullion exposure like SGOL. Gold reclaims $5,000 as Middle East tensions boost safe-haven demand
- Positive Sentiment: Session highs and technical breakout signs: spot gold spiked above $5,060 and several technical studies (ABCD patterns, moving‑average reclaim) signal further upside — supportive for short‑term momentum in SGOL. Spot gold shoots session high above $5,060/oz as flash S&P PMI worst in 10 months
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish forecasts: FXEmpire and other forecasters highlight bullish reversal signals and higher targets (e.g., toward $5,345 and beyond), encouraging risk‑off positioning into gold ETFs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Further Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Macro backdrop supporting safe‑haven demand — weaker flash PMIs and shifting rate‑cut odds (slower pace of cuts) have pushed some investors into gold as a hedge. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Holds as Silver Eyes $85 Breakout?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical noise and consolidation: several market analyses note that $5,000 is a psychologically important level and the market may chop around it — implying potential short‑term volatility for SGOL rather than a clear trend. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to Chop at Large Figure
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term technical/interest‑rate pressure: some analysts warn of a bearish bias if gold fails to hold above short‑term averages (20‑day), and hawkish Fed minutes or stronger U.S. data could reverse flows away from gold. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Bias Persists Below Key Average
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.