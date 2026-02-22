abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.34% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $151,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

