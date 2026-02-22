JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 376,395 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 110.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.29% of Nordson worth $163,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 133,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nordson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — Nordson reported a first-quarter record in sales of ~$669M (organic +7%, currency +4%), with operating and net income up year-over-year; revenue topped consensus and the company cited strength in Advanced Technology Solutions. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Record Q1 results — Nordson reported a first-quarter record in sales of ~$669M (organic +7%, currency +4%), with operating and net income up year-over-year; revenue topped consensus and the company cited strength in Advanced Technology Solutions. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — Management lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $11.00–$11.60 and issued Q2 EPS and revenue targets roughly in line with consensus, which supports a constructive forward earnings outlook. MarketBeat: Guidance & Press Release

Raised guidance — Management lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $11.00–$11.60 and issued Q2 EPS and revenue targets roughly in line with consensus, which supports a constructive forward earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings details and investor materials available — The full earnings call transcript and slide deck were posted, offering details on segment trends and margin drivers for anyone re‑valuing the shares. (Earnings call transcripts on Seeking Alpha/Yahoo). Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings details and investor materials available — The full earnings call transcript and slide deck were posted, offering details on segment trends and margin drivers for anyone re‑valuing the shares. (Earnings call transcripts on Seeking Alpha/Yahoo). Neutral Sentiment: Market/valuation debate — Commentary pieces are assessing whether the stock’s strong 1‑year gain and current multiples (P/E ~31, PEG ~2.05) leave room for further upside, which can temper buying interest even after good results. Yahoo Finance: Valuation Yahoo Finance: Too Late?

Market/valuation debate — Commentary pieces are assessing whether the stock’s strong 1‑year gain and current multiples (P/E ~31, PEG ~2.05) leave room for further upside, which can temper buying interest even after good results. Positive Sentiment: Analyst stance supportive — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating (with a ~$290 target) and several firms maintain targets near current levels, helping underpin sentiment despite the stock’s recent run. Benzinga: Analyst Note

Analyst stance supportive — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating (with a ~$290 target) and several firms maintain targets near current levels, helping underpin sentiment despite the stock’s recent run. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/marginal EPS print and differing data reads — While headline EPS ($2.37) was essentially in-line (beat by $0.01 on some tallies), some data providers flagged a slight short vs. other consensus figures; that ambiguity can trigger profit‑taking after a run-up. Quiver: Mixed EPS Read

Mixed/marginal EPS print and differing data reads — While headline EPS ($2.37) was essentially in-line (beat by $0.01 on some tallies), some data providers flagged a slight short vs. other consensus figures; that ambiguity can trigger profit‑taking after a run-up. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows — Recent filings show insider selling and some large institutional position adjustments, which can add selling pressure and amplify moves on otherwise positive results. Quiver: Insider & HF Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.14.

Nordson Stock Down 1.3%

NDSN stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

