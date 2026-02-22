JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 173,404 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 173,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Keysight Technologies worth $163,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $316,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,051,000 after buying an additional 1,361,969 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,865,000 after acquiring an additional 545,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies
In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $790,104.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,627.16. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $894,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,737.33. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Keysight Technologies
- Positive Sentiment: Keysight is a named partner in recent 6G antenna and high-band trials with Samsung and KT, demonstrating practical verification of candidate 6G bands — this underscores long-term demand for Keysight’s RF and over‑the‑air test gear. Samsung Electronics, KT, and Keysight Achieve Top Speeds
- Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlights Samsung’s 7GHz X‑MIMO and antenna integration progress with partners (including Keysight in validation roles) — another signal that Keysight’s measurement tools are relevant to 6G development. The road to 6G: Samsung breaks new ground
- Positive Sentiment: Samsung and partners publicly verified candidate 6G antenna tech with Keysight involved in measurement/verification — reinforces KEYS’ role as a supplier to next‑gen wireless rollouts. Samsung verifies 6G candidate-band
- Positive Sentiment: Keysight launched the Infiniium XR8 oscilloscopes, targeting faster high‑speed digital validation and compliance — expands product revenue opportunities in semiconductor and communications test. Keysight Introduces Infiniium XR8
- Positive Sentiment: New software/AI trends in network testing: industry reporting on agentic‑AI offerings for network test automation signals a structural tailwind for vendors in the test ecosystem (beneficial for Keysight’s network and wireless test portfolio). Keysight’s Spirent unveils agentic AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Keysight is promoting tools for complex 3D chiplet/interconnect design — a niche growth area that supports longer‑term semiconductor test demand but is less likely to move near‑term revenue materially. Keysight’s 3D Interconnect Designer
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings previews expect year‑over‑year revenue growth for fiscal Q1; investors will watch the upcoming report and management commentary for bookings and segment trends that could sustain the rally. KEYS Set to Report Q1 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage summaries are mixed; pay attention to any updates to price targets or margin forecasts after the quarterly release. Are Wall Street analysts predicting KEYS will climb or sink?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.09.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of KEYS stock opened at $243.59 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.
Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keysight Technologies
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.