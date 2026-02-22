JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 126,265 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126,265 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.76% of Trimble worth $147,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 90.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 78.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,277.80. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,996.83. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,543. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

