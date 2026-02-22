JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $168.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $168,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,755 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

