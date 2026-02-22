JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $167.10 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.10% of Allegion worth $167,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 120.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $162.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.11. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.