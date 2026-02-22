JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $151,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 326,129 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 284,655 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after buying an additional 162,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,650.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after buying an additional 124,184 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $232.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $235.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

