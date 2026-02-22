JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.84% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $172,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $55.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

