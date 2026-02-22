SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,719,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.69% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $168,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 98,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of KRE opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $74.08.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.