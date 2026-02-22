Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $159.04 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.58.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

