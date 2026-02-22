HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,765 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 44.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

