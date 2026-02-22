Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,663,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,486,000 after acquiring an additional 91,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,813,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after buying an additional 761,191 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Argus upgraded Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

