Matthew Skaruppa Sells 1,870 Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,870 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $205,812.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,007.02. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $452,490.72.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 82.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore set a $330.00 price objective on Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.37.

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

