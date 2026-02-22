Matthew Skaruppa Sells 1,870 Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,870 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $205,812.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,007.02. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $452,490.72.
Duolingo Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore set a $330.00 price objective on Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.37.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo
Key Headlines Impacting Duolingo
Here are the key news stories impacting Duolingo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Value/turnaround narrative: Coverage arguing Duolingo looks attractive after a ~75% share-price decline may draw value investors looking for a rebound. Is Duolingo (DUOL) Attractive After A 75% Share Price Slide And Mixed Valuation Signals
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/PR support: Features highlighting Duolingo as “America’s favorite online learning platform” and pieces contemplating it as a top money-making pick can sustain user growth narratives and retail interest. Duolingo: America’s favorite online learning platform Is Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) the best money-making stock to buy right now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show 0 shares / NaN increases). Current published short-interest ratios read as 0.0 days — likely a data/reporting glitch rather than a market signal. (No article link)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple insiders, including the CFO Matthew Skaruppa, General Counsel Stephen Chen and other officers (Natalie Glance, Robert Meese), sold blocks of shares on Feb 17–18. Sales reduced individual holdings (one file shows an ~11% drop for the CFO). Insider selling at these levels is typically seen as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC Form 4 (example: CFO Matthew Skaruppa)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/earnings caution: A Zacks preview warns Duolingo lacks the setup for an earnings beat in the upcoming report, tempering expectations and increasing the risk of downside if guidance or metrics disappoint. Duolingo (DUOL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness: Coverage noted a recent >1% intraday decline versus the prior day, reflecting short-term weakness that could persist if the above negative signals continue. Duolingo (DUOL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.
In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Duolingo
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.