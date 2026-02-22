Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $220,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $707.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $621.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.43. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $714.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.17.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,649,753.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,896 shares in the company, valued at $18,724,761.68. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.45, for a total value of $5,842,899.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,936,978.40. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,098. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

