Gary Merrill Sells 1,892 Shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,396.24. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Gary Merrill sold 2,593 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $234,096.04.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 6,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault was highlighted as a top digital infrastructure performer, which supports the company's competitive positioning and revenue momentum.

Insider selling: CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares (~$585k at ~$90.28) and director/insider Gary Merrill sold multiple blocks (total ~4,485 shares across Feb. 18–19). Insider reductions can signal personal liquidity or rebalancing, but the timing and concentration may create negative sentiment among investors.

Sell‑side downgrade: A recent analysis lowered CVLT to a "Hold", citing higher leverage and tougher competition (notably Rubrik) despite strong quarterly results and raised guidance. That view highlights concerns about growth sustainability and relative execution versus peers.

Investor probe: Pomerantz LLP has announced an investigation into CommVault on behalf of investors, which can prolong uncertainty and increase legal risk and potential costs if claims progress. This tends to pressure shares while details are unclear.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $186.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.58.

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

