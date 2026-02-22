Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Keyera has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $38.09.

Keyera Corp. is a Canadian midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that specializes in the gathering, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Founded in 1998, Keyera has grown through strategic infrastructure investments to become one of Western Canada’s leading providers of midstream services. The company operates a network of natural gas processing plants, NGL fractionation facilities, pipelines and storage terminals.

Keyera’s core business activities include the purification of raw natural gas to remove contaminants, the separation and fractionation of NGL streams into products such as ethane, propane and butane, and the storage and distribution of these products to end users.

