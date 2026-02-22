Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.41.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -21.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 107,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 88,215 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 657.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 852,877 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Huntsman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a dividend-related action that triggered a sharp short-term rally in earlier trading — this support likely lifted sentiment and helped push shares higher before profit-taking. Read More.

Company announced a dividend-related action that triggered a sharp short-term rally in earlier trading — this support likely lifted sentiment and helped push shares higher before profit-taking. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors upgraded HUN from Hold to Strong-Buy, which can attract buyer interest from income/value investors. Read More.

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded HUN from Hold to Strong-Buy, which can attract buyer interest from income/value investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups (including a Seeking Alpha piece framing Huntsman as a long-term value opportunity) support a longer-term constructive narrative for value investors who focus on restructuring and dividends. Read More.

Several bullish write-ups (including a Seeking Alpha piece framing Huntsman as a long-term value opportunity) support a longer-term constructive narrative for value investors who focus on restructuring and dividends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $12 and kept an Equal-Weight rating — a lift to the target but not a bullish stance, so the impact is muted. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $12 and kept an Equal-Weight rating — a lift to the target but not a bullish stance, so the impact is muted. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho nudged its price target upward to $9 — an increase but still below the current market price, so it’s neither strongly bullish nor bearish. Read More.

Mizuho nudged its price target upward to $9 — an increase but still below the current market price, so it’s neither strongly bullish nor bearish. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several news items reference “Huntsman” as a Razer product name (new premium Huntsman mechanical keyboards). These are unrelated to Huntsman Corporation’s chemicals business but may cause headline confusion among casual readers. Read More.

Several news items reference “Huntsman” as a Razer product name (new premium Huntsman mechanical keyboards). These are unrelated to Huntsman Corporation’s chemicals business but may cause headline confusion among casual readers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors; it contains management commentary on restructuring and dividends — useful for due diligence but not a standalone catalyst. Read More.

Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors; it contains management commentary on restructuring and dividends — useful for due diligence but not a standalone catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed EPS expectations (reported a loss per share and declining revenue year-over-year), highlighting margin pressure in the chemicals cycle — this is the main fundamental reason for downside pressure. Read More.

Q4 results missed EPS expectations (reported a loss per share and declining revenue year-over-year), highlighting margin pressure in the chemicals cycle — this is the main fundamental reason for downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded HUN from Overweight to Neutral (despite raising its price target), signaling concern that the recent run-up in the stock may be overextended; downgrades from large brokers often weigh on momentum. Read More.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

