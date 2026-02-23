Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 10,974 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

