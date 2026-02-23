7,106 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,931.30. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto purchased 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.56. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,501.12. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens set a $173.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $190.06 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $203.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.08. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

