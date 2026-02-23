492 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,117,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $256,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $1,462.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $934.43. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,476.94.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.50.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Comfort Systems reported $9.37 EPS vs. consensus near $6.75 and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.34B, showing strong margin expansion and year‑over‑year revenue growth that supports near‑term profit momentum. MarketBeat Q4 release

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Comfort Systems reported $9.37 EPS vs. consensus near $6.75 and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.34B, showing strong margin expansion and year‑over‑year revenue growth that supports near‑term profit momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management and multiple outlets point to AI/data‑center construction as a major demand driver — large data‑center projects are boosting HVAC/electrical work and helped push orders and utilization higher. This structural tailwind is a key reason investors are re‑rating the shares. Benzinga AI/data center demand

Management and multiple outlets point to AI/data‑center construction as a major demand driver — large data‑center projects are boosting HVAC/electrical work and helped push orders and utilization higher. This structural tailwind is a key reason investors are re‑rating the shares. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and growth trajectory improved — commentary and coverage note a sharply higher backlog (orders roughly doubled in 2025 per reports) and accelerating profit growth over several quarters, supporting revenue visibility. Investors Business Daily backlog coverage

Backlog and growth trajectory improved — commentary and coverage note a sharply higher backlog (orders roughly doubled in 2025 per reports) and accelerating profit growth over several quarters, supporting revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — the board increased the quarterly payout to $0.70 (≈16.7% increase), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Record/ex‑dividend dates were announced. BusinessWire dividend release

Dividend raised — the board increased the quarterly payout to $0.70 (≈16.7% increase), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Record/ex‑dividend dates were announced. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call / transcript available — investors should review management’s remarks on margin sustainability, project mix and working capital in the Q4 call transcript for guidance nuance. Seeking Alpha transcript

Conference call / transcript available — investors should review management’s remarks on margin sustainability, project mix and working capital in the Q4 call transcript for guidance nuance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/sector commentary notes industry headwinds — some pieces highlight rising costs and broader HVAC industry pressure, though they also argue companies with data‑center exposure like FIX may outperform. Zacks sector note

Analyst/sector commentary notes industry headwinds — some pieces highlight rising costs and broader HVAC industry pressure, though they also argue companies with data‑center exposure like FIX may outperform. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and recent run‑up raise risk — FIX now trades at a rich P/E (~62) after a large multi‑quarter rally; that elevates expectations and makes the stock sensitive to any slowdown in data‑center spending or margin reversion.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

