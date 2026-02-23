Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 3,798 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,799,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,247,687,000 after purchasing an additional 684,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 303,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,112,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,217,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,478,000 after buying an additional 371,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,913,000 after buying an additional 205,403 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Stock Down 1.6%

WDAY stock opened at $137.81 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.64 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $280.00 price target on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $199,710.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,012.16. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,933,580. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.