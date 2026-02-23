Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $17.20 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Recent reported results showed a slight beat on EPS and revenue, with year‑over‑year revenue growth and strong margins/ROE — evidence the core business remains profitable and supports longer‑term cash flow. (Earnings release Feb. 3 commentary)

Recent reported results showed a slight beat on EPS and revenue, with year‑over‑year revenue growth and strong margins/ROE — evidence the core business remains profitable and supports longer‑term cash flow. (Earnings release Feb. 3 commentary) Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance valuation piece walks through how analysts are digesting Chipotle’s 2026 guidance and plans to reinvest in margins. The article frames the reinvestment plan as a reason for near‑term margin pressure but possibly constructive for sustaining growth, leaving valuation views mixed. A Look At Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Valuation As Analysts React To 2026 Guidance And Margin Reinvestment Plans

A Yahoo Finance valuation piece walks through how analysts are digesting Chipotle’s 2026 guidance and plans to reinvest in margins. The article frames the reinvestment plan as a reason for near‑term margin pressure but possibly constructive for sustaining growth, leaving valuation views mixed. Neutral Sentiment: A Motley Fool piece examines where CMG could be in a year, noting the stock’s recent large trailing‑12‑month decline and exploring scenarios. It’s more analytical than a clear buy/sell signal, adding to mixed investor views. Where Will Chipotle Mexican Grill Be in 1 Year?

A Motley Fool piece examines where CMG could be in a year, noting the stock’s recent large trailing‑12‑month decline and exploring scenarios. It’s more analytical than a clear buy/sell signal, adding to mixed investor views. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued widespread cuts to near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and beyond) and maintains a “Strong Sell” stance. Those downgrades compress forward earnings expectations and are a principal driver of downward pressure on CMG’s share price today. MarketBeat coverage of CMG / Zacks revisions

Zacks Research issued widespread cuts to near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and beyond) and maintains a “Strong Sell” stance. Those downgrades compress forward earnings expectations and are a principal driver of downward pressure on CMG’s share price today. Negative Sentiment: Another Motley Fool column argues Chipotle is interesting but recommends an alternative (Dutch Bros) as a better growth purchase — reinforcing rotation risk away from CMG among retail investors. Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Is Interesting, but Here’s What I’d Buy Instead

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

NYSE:CMG opened at $37.51 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

