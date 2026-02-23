Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $16.90 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $405,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,638,000 after buying an additional 187,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $635.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.32. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. This trade represents a 53.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,996. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above‑current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More.

Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above‑current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near‑term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More.

Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near‑term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Re‑rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re‑rating toward historical averages — this is discussion‑driven and could help multiple investors re‑allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More.

Re‑rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re‑rating toward historical averages — this is discussion‑driven and could help multiple investors re‑allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative‑value flows but don’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Read More.

Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative‑value flows but don’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days‑to‑cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short‑squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short‑interest releases.

Short‑interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days‑to‑cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short‑squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short‑interest releases. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple execs disclosed sizable sales on Feb 17 — Director Sophie Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares (~$628.62 avg) and EVP Michael Erickson sold 5,371 shares (~$627.38 avg). Large insider sales can be read as signal of personal liquidity/positioning and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Read More. Read More.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

