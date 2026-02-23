Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Corning were worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,096,577,000 after buying an additional 750,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,568,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,162,000 after acquiring an additional 509,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,018,629,000 after acquiring an additional 112,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,936,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $139.53 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $203,795.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.