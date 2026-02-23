Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 43,329 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,149.19. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 219,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,141,558.12. The trade was a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,486 shares of company stock worth $35,791,937. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Freeport reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this materially reduces tenure/regulatory risk at Grasberg, bolsters the long‑term copper production and cash‑flow story, and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. FCX Announces Agreement for Life of Resource Extension

Freeport reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this materially reduces tenure/regulatory risk at Grasberg, bolsters the long‑term copper production and cash‑flow story, and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on FCX from $70 to $72 and kept an outperform rating — another broker lift that supports upside expectations and can attract buyer flows. Scotiabank PT raise

Scotiabank raised its price target on FCX from $70 to $72 and kept an outperform rating — another broker lift that supports upside expectations and can attract buyer flows. Neutral Sentiment: Market and industry write‑ups are rotating capital into copper amid rising demand for wiring/infrastructure tied to AI and electrification; these macro narratives support commodity price tailwinds but benefit multiple miners, not just FCX. Copper demand/sector rotation

Market and industry write‑ups are rotating capital into copper amid rising demand for wiring/infrastructure tied to AI and electrification; these macro narratives support commodity price tailwinds but benefit multiple miners, not just FCX. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and valuation pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) are re‑pricing FCX on the new Grasberg assumptions and stronger copper outlook — helpful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. Narrative shift article

Coverage and valuation pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) are re‑pricing FCX on the new Grasberg assumptions and stronger copper outlook — helpful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Senior insiders sold stock this week: CFO Maree Robertson (48,500 shares) and CAO Ellie Mikes (11,000 shares) — sizable filings that can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. CFO SEC filing CAO SEC filing

Senior insiders sold stock this week: CFO Maree Robertson (48,500 shares) and CAO Ellie Mikes (11,000 shares) — sizable filings that can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Operational risk remains: analysts and sector commentary note the 2025 Grasberg mudflow’s lingering impact on near‑term production — delays to recovery would limit Freeport’s ability to immediately monetize stronger copper prices. Grasberg MOU and operational context

NYSE FCX opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

