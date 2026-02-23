Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $21.55 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.81.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $779.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $768.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920 over the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

