Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $18.30 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

SRE opened at $93.48 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

