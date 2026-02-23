Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,730,000 after buying an additional 372,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,381,000 after acquiring an additional 444,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after acquiring an additional 746,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $851,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

