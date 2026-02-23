Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $478,000 in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 273,466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 792,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,895.96. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. CJS Securities upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Atkore Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $67.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $655.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.09 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Atkore’s payout ratio is -94.96%.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

